Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Sells $81,270.40 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,080.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

