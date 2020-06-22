Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$23,000.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,384,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,185,040.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 6,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,250.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 1,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 8,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,640.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 1,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,280.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,140.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,280.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Shares of TOT opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.88. Total Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.28. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 million and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.