Insider Buying: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Major Shareholder Buys 9,785 Shares of Stock

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 9,785 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $22,505.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 20,610 shares of S&W Seed stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $41,220.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 43,054 shares of S&W Seed stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $83,524.76.

S&W Seed stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $75.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.45. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. As a group, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SANW shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

