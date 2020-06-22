Insider Buying: Readytech Holdings Ltd (ASX:RDY) Insider Purchases A$26,906.23 in Stock

Readytech Holdings Ltd (ASX:RDY) insider Tony Faure acquired 19,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,906.23 ($19,082.43).

Tony Faure also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Readytech alerts:

On Tuesday, May 19th, Tony Faure acquired 13,111 shares of Readytech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,224.29 ($12,925.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

ReadyTech Holdings Limited provides mission-critical people management software for educators, employers, and facilitators of career transitions in Australia. It operates through Education and Employment segments. The company offers cloud-based student management systems for education and training providers to manage the student lifecycle, including student enrolment and course completion.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Readytech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Readytech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.