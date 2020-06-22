Insider Buying: Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) Insider Purchases A$11,702.25 in Stock

Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) insider Ian Wilton acquired 1,178 shares of Elders stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.93 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of A$11,702.25 ($8,299.47).

ELD opened at A$9.25 ($6.56) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$9.19 and a 200-day moving average of A$7.91. Elders Ltd has a 1-year low of A$5.67 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of A$10.43 ($7.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Elders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

