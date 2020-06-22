InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $4.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for InnerWorkings’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of InnerWorkings from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.69.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

Shares of INWK opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. InnerWorkings has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $261.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.