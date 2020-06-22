ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) Insider Acquires A$30,000.00 in Stock

ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) insider Douglas (Doug) Flynn bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).

Douglas (Doug) Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Douglas (Doug) Flynn bought 4,499,999 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,999.97 ($95,744.66).

On Friday, April 3rd, Douglas (Doug) Flynn bought 1,415,800 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,316.00 ($20,082.27).

Shares of ASX:IME opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.03. ImExHS Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.08 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71.

ImExHS Limited develops software solutions for running and managing radiology facilities in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and internationally. It offers Hiruko radiology information system (RIP) that manages the workflow in diagnostic imaging services; Hiruko picture archiving and communication system (PACS), a technologic platform that stores diagnostic images; Hiruko DictaPACS, a solutions for radiology centers; Hiruko TLRad tool used to interconnect with several radiology centers and view the images remotely, as well from mobile devices; and Hiruko MedBurner that automates the burning of CDs or DVDs.

