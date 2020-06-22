IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth about $196,000.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Stephens decreased their target price on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

NYSE:IAA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,787. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 29.83. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.