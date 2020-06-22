Hyve Group’s (HYVE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday.

LON HYVE opened at GBX 123.68 ($1.57) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.59. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 11.62 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.77 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $328.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

