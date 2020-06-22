Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $417.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Recatto bought 3,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,425.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,879,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,769,000 after acquiring an additional 88,859 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 205,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 413,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 403,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

