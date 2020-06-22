Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Heat Biologics stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 633.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 194,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

