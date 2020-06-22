Head to Head Survey: YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get YayYo alerts:

This table compares YayYo and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YayYo N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 8.52% 25.93% 8.16%

This table compares YayYo and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International $996.81 million 1.45 $82.77 million $3.04 14.42

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than YayYo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for YayYo and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00 CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00

YayYo presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 422.17%. CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.46%. Given YayYo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YayYo is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of YayYo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats YayYo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for YayYo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YayYo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.