Head-To-Head Survey: Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) & Parex Resources (NASDAQ:PARXF)

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) and Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amplify Energy and Parex Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Parex Resources 0 0 3 1 3.25

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 544.65%. Parex Resources has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.65%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Parex Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Parex Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39% Parex Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Parex Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.19 $54.61 million N/A N/A Parex Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Parex Resources.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Parex Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

