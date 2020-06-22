Head-To-Head Review: Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) vs. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lianluo Smart and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoom Video Communications 2 10 12 0 2.42

Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $195.05, indicating a potential downside of 19.89%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Zoom Video Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 47.90 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 110.31 $25.31 million $0.09 2,705.33

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A -20.55% 29.54% Zoom Video Communications 6.04% 6.29% 3.64%

Risk & Volatility

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Lianluo Smart on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

