Head to Head Review: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Leisure Acquisition (NYSE:NEBU)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Leisure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 3.16 $98.08 million $1.64 7.38 Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Leisure Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Leisure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Leisure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -21.80% 8.72% 3.26% Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

