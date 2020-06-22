Head to Head Contrast: Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) versus Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A Donegal Group 3.56% 7.52% 1.73%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Donegal Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.45 $47.15 million N/A N/A

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

