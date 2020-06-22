HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TARO. ValuEngine downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NYSE TARO opened at $66.29 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.25 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,200,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

