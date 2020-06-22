HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TARO. ValuEngine downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
NYSE TARO opened at $66.29 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,200,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.