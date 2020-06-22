Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. Sells 82,379 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 82,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $10,930,045.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,874,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,589,658.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68.

SMG stock opened at $129.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 135,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 111,317 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after buying an additional 284,975 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.