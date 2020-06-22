GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Volker Knappertz Sells 18,000 Shares

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Volker Knappertz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

On Friday, May 15th, Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $62,850.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $129.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $180.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.