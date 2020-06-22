GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Sells $62,850.48 in Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Volker Knappertz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

On Wednesday, June 17th, Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $186,300.00.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $129.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $180.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 1.91.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWPH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.