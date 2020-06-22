Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.53. 21,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,236. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

