Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading Up 22.7%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG)’s share price rose 22.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 590,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 143,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.88.

About Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

