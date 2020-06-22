Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Down 15.1% in June

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 990,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE GGG opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graco will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 79.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

