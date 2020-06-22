Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($120.91) to £143.50 ($182.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,300 ($80.18) to GBX 6,500 ($82.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($108.18) to £104 ($132.37) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,300 ($118.37) to £120 ($152.73) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 9,233.33 ($117.52).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £112.15 ($142.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.58. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 69.78 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of £116.30 ($148.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of £104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,927.49.

In other news, insider Divyesh (Dave) Gadhia sold 24,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of £108.37 ($137.93), for a total transaction of £2,615,835.06 ($3,329,305.15). Also, insider David Lazzarato sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of £114 ($145.09), for a total transaction of £76,152 ($96,922.49).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

