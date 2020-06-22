Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Avast (LON:AVST)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.64) price objective on the stock.

AVST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 602 ($7.66) to GBX 557 ($7.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 465 ($5.92) to GBX 550 ($7.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a sell rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 501.73 ($6.39).

Get Avast alerts:

LON AVST opened at GBX 529.50 ($6.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 481.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.04. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 552 ($7.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35.

In other Avast news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.20), for a total value of £1,217,500 ($1,549,573.63).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.