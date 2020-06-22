Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.48

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 23480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Get Godaddy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $5,801,354.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $26,082.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,886 shares of company stock worth $14,636,156. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth $2,818,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,321,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.