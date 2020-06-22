Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after buying an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

