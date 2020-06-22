Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Garmin worth $101,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $98.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.83%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

