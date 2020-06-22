G4S/ADR’s (GFSZY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G4S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of G4S/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

G4S/ADR stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. G4S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.37.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

