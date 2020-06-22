Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 15.89% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FLAX stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

