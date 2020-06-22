Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.76. Fox Factory has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $91.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 68.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 115.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.