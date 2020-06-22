Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang Sells 130,212 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 130,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $7,620,006.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,697,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trevor Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Trevor Lang sold 36,458 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,133,157.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Trevor Lang sold 65,124 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $3,524,510.88.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Trevor Lang sold 400 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.00.

FND stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 38.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

