Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor Sells 31,324 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 31,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,843,417.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,771,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FND opened at $56.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.08. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,086,000 after acquiring an additional 299,619 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 275.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $9,424,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.79.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

