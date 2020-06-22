FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires $68,074.94 in Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 41,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.94.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 10,040 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $17,268.80.

On Monday, June 1st, Howard Dvorkin acquired 16,926 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,604.94.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 4,347 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $6,868.26.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 202,720 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $253,400.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 17,267 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,238.41.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Howard Dvorkin acquired 7,798 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,577.80.

On Thursday, March 26th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 7,798 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,371.34.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.65 on Monday. FlexShopper Inc has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 75,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

