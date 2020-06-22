Financial Contrast: Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) versus Bellatrix Exploration (NASDAQ:BXEFF)

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) and Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Primeenergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -394.39% -148.36% -70.29% Primeenergy Resources 3.32% 3.44% 1.47%

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Primeenergy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.06 -$112.90 million N/A N/A Primeenergy Resources $104.82 million 1.59 $3.48 million N/A N/A

Primeenergy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bellatrix Exploration.

Volatility & Risk

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primeenergy Resources has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bellatrix Exploration and Primeenergy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Primeenergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Primeenergy Resources beats Bellatrix Exploration on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,500 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.