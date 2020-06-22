Financial Analysis: Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) & Terreno Realty (OTCMKTS:TRNO)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

0.9% of Gazit Globe shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gazit Globe and Terreno Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $789.80 million 1.34 -$70.36 million N/A N/A Terreno Realty $171.02 million 21.31 $55.52 million $1.38 39.01

Terreno Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gazit Globe and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Terreno Realty 0 1 4 0 2.80

Terreno Realty has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Risk and Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 22.24% 5.53% 1.88% Terreno Realty 30.10% 3.52% 2.57%

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Gazit Globe on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.