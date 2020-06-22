Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1,410.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,349 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $20.79 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.