Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.

FOE stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $946.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ferro by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 375,430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ferro by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ferro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,658,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ferro by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,546 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.