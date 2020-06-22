Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.00.

RACE stock opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.32 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 47.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

