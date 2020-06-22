Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $42,006.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $42,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 803,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,275,438.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $342,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 3,072 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $201,031.68.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $67.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $720.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.