Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EYPT. B. Riley cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.35.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 286.40% and a negative net margin of 196.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

