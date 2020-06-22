Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy giant’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.64. 112,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781,277. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

