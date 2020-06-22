Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 73.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353,304 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 982,536 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,262 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,658,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Exelon stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.57.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

