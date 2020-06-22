Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Director Buys C$12,600.00 in Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Director Brendan Thomas Cahill bought 20,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 648,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,346.47.

Excellon Resources stock opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.88 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXN. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Excellon Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 target price (up previously from C$1.00) on shares of Excellon Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

