Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Director Buys C$12,600.00 in Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Director Brendan Thomas Cahill bought 20,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 648,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,346.47.
Excellon Resources stock opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12.
Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.88 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Excellon Resources Company Profile
Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.
Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.