Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $18.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.24.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.