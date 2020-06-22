EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

EVOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.56.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Chancy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EVO Payments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EVO Payments by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 157,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1,095.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

