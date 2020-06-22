Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Etsy were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,187,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,648,000 after acquiring an additional 720,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Etsy by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Etsy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 25,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $2,051,350.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $3,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,267,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,061 shares of company stock valued at $17,570,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $95.39 on Monday. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

