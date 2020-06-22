EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 22,762.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,636 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,710 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EOG Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,079,000 after acquiring an additional 650,521 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 42.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 313,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 145,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

EOG Resources stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

