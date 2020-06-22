EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

ENLC opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.59. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

