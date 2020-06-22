Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Short Interest Down 9.4% in June

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 13,150,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 951,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 217,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 192,946 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of UUUU opened at $1.58 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.